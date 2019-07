Siguiente para la foto: ruta por escenarios del 'turismo de postureo'

“With each generation, the amount of environmental degradation increases, but each generation takes that amount as the norm.” ~ Peter H. Kahn and Batya Friedman Horseshoe Bend, AZ pic.twitter.com/KrmerH91sE

THIS is horseshoe bend now. a popular nature spot in arizona that was a hidden gem just a few years ago. someone posted a stunning picture of this place on facebook & since then it's spread everywhere. now they are building railings / parking lots in a spot that was once serene pic.twitter.com/XPHbjh3jiH